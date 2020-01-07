SSC CHSL Registration 2020: Application process ends on 10 Jan; check official website ssc.nic.in for updates

SSC CHSL Registration 2020: The last date to register for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level 2020 examination is 10 January. Aspirants can visit the official website – ssc.nic.in to apply.

As per the official notice of SSC CHSL, the recruitment exam for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator posts in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India will be held between 16 March, 2020, to 27 March, 2020.

Candidates will be able to pay registration fee of Rs 100 on or before 12 January. Applicants from the reserved category and females are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply online for SSC CHSL Registration 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'One-time Registration Form' and 'Application Form'

Step 3: Create your login account

Step 4: Log in to the online system through your 'Registration Number' and 'Password'

Step 5: Click 'Apply' link in the 'Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2019' Section under 'Latest Notifications' tab

Step 6: 'Modify Registration' and suitably edit your one-time registration data

Step 7: Give your preference for examination centers

Step 8: Select the medium of typing test

Step 9: Complete your declaration by clicking on "I agree" checkbox, fill up captcha code

Step 10: Preview and verify the information provided by you and 'Submit' the application

Step 11: Proceed to make fee payment if you are not exempted from payment of the fee

Education qualification: For the post of LDC/JSA, PA/SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG), candidates must qualify Class 12 examination from a recognised Board.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG), candidates must clear Class 12 exams from Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board.

Age limit:

Candidates must fall under the age group of 18-27. While, applicants from the reserved category will get the age relaxation as per the government rules.

About SSC:

The Estimates Committee of the Parliament, in its report (1967-68), recommended the setting up of a Service Selection Commission (SSC) for conducting examinations for recruitment to lower categories of posts.

Pursuant to this, and as an interim measure, an examination wing was initially added to the Secretariat Training School, subsequently renamed as the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM).

