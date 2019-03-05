SSC CHSL 2019 applications begins on 5 March; interested candidates can visit official website ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2019: The online application process for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination commenced on Monday, an official Staff Selection Commission (SSC) notification said. Candidates can apply to appear for the examination through SSC’s official website.

The CHSL is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments. The CHSL 2019 examination’s first part will be a computer-based test that will be held between 1 July and 26 July. The second part of the examination will be a descriptive test to be conducted on 29 September.

Interested candidates can apply for the SSC CHSL 2018-19 examination by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login or register as a new user

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply Online’ and then the ‘CHSL’ tab

Step 4: Fill in the required details. Ensure that the contact number and e-mail ID have been entered correctly, in order to get updates about the examination and admit cards

Step 5: Pay the application fees and proceed

Step 6: Save the submitted form and payment receipt for future reference

For details about the application fees, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and examination pattern, aspirants can check the official notification.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.