SSC CHSL 2019: Application window closes today; visit ssc.nic.in to apply for competitive exam

SSC CHSL 2019 | The online application process for the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2019 will close on Friday. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CHSL 2019 exam, application process for which had begun on 5 March, will be conducted in two parts. The computer-based test Tier 1 will be held from 1 July to 26 July. Tier 2 exam (descriptive) will be held on 29 September 29, News18 reported.

"The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India," the SSC notification reads.

The SSC CHSL is an intermediate level examination held for recruitment in central government departments.

Check how to apply for SSC CHSL 2019:

1. Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

2. Select the log in tab on the homepage

3. Click on new user-register

4. Fill out the application form

5. The form needs to filled in three stages –necessary details, additional information, photo and signature upload

6. After the registration ID is created, click on the 'apply online' tab

7. Select 'CHSL' tab and apply

8. Fill in the necessary details

9. Deposit an application fee of Rs 100

10. Entered your mobile number and email ID to receive updates

11. Take printouts of your bank challan and form for future reference

Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on 1 August, 2019. Interested candidates must have cleared the class 12 exam. For the post of DEO in CandAG, candidates must have cleared class 12 from Science stream, The Indian Express reported.

