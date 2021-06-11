Applicants who have qualified in the typing test/DEST need to appear for Document Verification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Combined Higher Secondary SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 3 exam. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will now be eligible to appear in the document verification round following which they will be selected for the vacant posts.

An official notice reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018 – Declaration of the result of Typing Test/DEST for short-listing of the Candidates to appear for Document Verification”.

Steps to check and download the SSC CHSL tier 3 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the result tab available on the home page (top left with cup symbol)

Step 3: Candidates will then have to select on the CHSL exam tab (Below Results column)

Step 4: Click on “Result PDF” and download the document.

Step 5: Download the SSC CHSL result PDF for future reference or use

Here are the direct links:

List 1: List of candidates qualified for the posts of deo in departments other than C&AG

List 2: List of candidates qualified for the post of deo in C&AG

List 3: List of candidates qualified for the posts of LDC/JSA, PA/SA

Candidates should note that the document verification dates and related information will be shared by the commission on the official website in due course of time.

Also, applicants who have qualified in the typing test/DEST need to appear for Document Verification.

Before the Tier 3 results, the SSC had declared the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 2 result on 25 February last year. However, an additional result of SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 was also declared on 27 August to include more candidates in the skill test.

Shortlisted and interested candidates must keep a check on the official website for further updates and information.