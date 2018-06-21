Football world cup 2018

SSC CGL Tier-III 2017 admit cards released, candidates can download cards from regional websites

India FP Staff Jun 21, 2018 19:41:34 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2017 Tier III. The admit cards will be available on regional websites of the commission.

The examination will be held on 8 July, 2018.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

On 28 February, the SSC had announced the result for CGL Tier II exam. Among the total candidates who appeared, 3,719 candidates qualified for Tier III exam for the AAO post, 4,850 qualified for Tier III exam for the JSO post, and 46,420 candidates got through for Tier III examination for posts other than AAO and JSO, as per an NDTV report.

Here is how candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Western Region can download their admits cards —

-Go to the official regional website of your zone, for instance, sscmpr.org for Madhya Pradesh region.

-Click on the Admit Card notification

-Enter your roll number/registered ID number, Date of Birth, and click on Search

-Download your admit card and take a print.


