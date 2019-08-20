SSC CGL Tier I Result 2018-19: Staff Selection Commission to release results for CGL Tier I exam today; check ssc.nic.in to download score cards

SSC CGL Tier I Result 2018-19| Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the results for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I exam today (20 August). Students who appeared for this exam can log on to the official website—ssc.nic.in to check and download their results. Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and registration numbers to access their result.

SSC conducted CGL Tier-I exam from 4 June to 13 June, 2019 at various exam centers across the country. As per Jagran Josh, over 25 lakh candidates had registered for this examination, out of which only 834746 candidates sat in the SSC CGL Tier I exam.

Steps to check SSC CGL Tier I Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Staff Selection Commission (SSC)—ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the tab to select your region.

Step 4: Once, the login page opens, enter your credentials including date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future references.

Those candidates who qualify in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam will be considered eligible to appear for the Tier-II Exam. The Tier-II exam is scheduled to be conducted from 11 September to 13 September this year.