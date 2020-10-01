SSC CGL Tier 3 2018 exam results for 11,271 vacancies released; check ssc.nic.in to view scores

A total of 32,001 candidates have qualified for Staff Selection Commissio CGL Tier 3 exam, which was conducted by the Commission on 29 December last year

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2018, Tier-III results have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website ssc.nic.in.

The written examination was conducted by the Commission on 29 December 2019. A total of 32,001 candidates have qualified for SSC CGL Tier III examination.

According to Hindustan Times, a total of 50,293 candidates have qualified to appear for Tier-III (descriptive paper) of the exam, of which 41,803 candidates took the test.

Through the CGL 2018 exam, the SSC will select and recommend candidates to fill 11,271 vacant positions in various ministries and departments.

The minimum qualifying marks in the SSC CGL 2018 Tier exam has been fixed as 33 for all categories.

As per the notification by the Commission, candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks in the exam will be eligible to appear in Skill Tests and Document Verification.

"Based on the aggregate performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations, candidates will be shortlisted to appear in Document Verification and Skill Tests i.e. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST),” the SSC notification said.

The cut-off for shortlisting candidates for Assistant Audit Officer, Junior Statistical Officer and candidates who have been shortlisted for CPT examination can be checked here:

https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgl18_writeupt2_30092020.pdf

Steps to check SSC CGL 2018 Tier-III results:

Step 1: Log on to the Staff Selection Commission official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Results tab at the top of the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to select the post

Step 4: Your SSC CGL 2018 Tier-III result will open on the page in PDF format

Step 5: Check your score and cut off before saving and downloading the result

Click here for direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-III for A.A.O.- https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgl18_LIST-1_30092020.pdf

Click here for direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-III for J.S.O.- https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgl18_LIST-2_30092020.pdf

Click here for direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-III for C.P.T.- https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgl18_LIST-3_30092020.pdf

Click here for direct link to check SSC CGL Tier-III for D.E.S.T- https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/cgl18_LIST-4_30092020.pdf