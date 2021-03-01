SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2019: Final answer key released, check ssc.nic.in before 20 March 2021

Once you have successfully logged in, the answer keys along with the question papers will appear on the screen

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key along with the question papers for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examination, 2019 on its official website on Sunday, 28 February.

Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to visit ssc.nic.in and go through the answer key online. All the applicants must note that the answer key will be accessible till 20 March, 2021.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the final answer keys are being released after the publication of the results by the authority. SSC had declared the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 2), 2019 on 19 February, earlier this year.

The portal cited an official notification to state that candidates need to log in using their SSC CGL credentials in order to download the final answer keys.

Follow these steps to download the final answer keys of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2019:Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Type in your Roll Number and Password (both as per the Admission Certificate) in the given spaces

Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the answer keys along with the question papers will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the document or take a print out for better checking.

Here is the direct link to the login window

Times Now reported that candidates must only refer to the official site of SSC for details regarding the recruitment exam or other procedure. The report added that as the keys were released at 4 pm on 28 February, the online keys will remain available till 4 pm on 20 March, 2021.