SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2019: Final answer key released, check ssc.nic.in before 20 March 2021
Once you have successfully logged in, the answer keys along with the question papers will appear on the screen
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final answer key along with the question papers for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 Examination, 2019 on its official website on Sunday, 28 February.
Candidates who appeared in the exam are advised to visit ssc.nic.in and go through the answer key online. All the applicants must note that the answer key will be accessible till 20 March, 2021.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the final answer keys are being released after the publication of the results by the authority. SSC had declared the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 2), 2019 on 19 February, earlier this year.
The portal cited an official notification to state that candidates need to log in using their SSC CGL credentials in order to download the final answer keys.
Follow these steps to download the final answer keys of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam, 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2019:Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Type in your Roll Number and Password (both as per the Admission Certificate) in the given spaces
Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the answer keys along with the question papers will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the document or take a print out for better checking.
Here is the direct link to the login window
Times Now reported that candidates must only refer to the official site of SSC for details regarding the recruitment exam or other procedure. The report added that as the keys were released at 4 pm on 28 February, the online keys will remain available till 4 pm on 20 March, 2021.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Maharashtra Board Exam 2021: HSC exam to begin on 23 April; SSC on 29 April
Board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year the schedule in Maharashtra has been changed due to the pandemic
SSC JE exam 2019: Result for tier 1 paper for hiring of junior engineer likely to be declared today at ssc.nic.in
SSC conducts this exam every year for the selection of Junior Engineers in various organisations like Border Road Organisation, Central Water Commission and Farakka Barrage Project
SSC CGL 2019: Staff Selection Commission declares results for Tier 2 exam on ssc.nic.in
Candidates who have not qualified in the Tier 2 exam won't be eligible for Tier 3 (Descriptive Paper) exam, and won't be considered for the selection process