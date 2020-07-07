SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2019: Final answer key made available for candidates till 6 August; check ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2019 | To access answer key, candidates should login by entering their user id and password as per the admission certificate.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2019 | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level, or SSC CGL, Tier 1 2019 exam final answer key on its official website - ssc.nic.in.
The answer key of SSC CGL (Tier 1) exam 2019 was released on Tuesday, 7 July.
The SSC in a statement said that the SSC CGL (Tier 1) exam 2019 answer key has been released in order to ensure "greater transparency" in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates.
The answer key will be available for the candidates till 4 pm of 6 August 2020.
"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," SSC said.
To access the SSC CGL (Tier 1) exam 2019 answer key, candidates will have to login by entering their user id and password as per the admission certificate.
Here's a direct link for SSC CGL (Tier 1) 2019 exam final answer key along with question paper.
According to a report by Careers360, the final CGL answer key has been prepared after going through the objections raised by candidates on the provisional answer key released by the Commission on 16 March 2020.
As per the report SSC CGL 2019 notification was released on 22 October last year and the Tier 1 examination was conducted from 2 to 11 March 2020.
The SSC CGS Tier 2 examination was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. It will now be conducted from 14 to 17 October 2020.
According to a report by The Times of India, SSC had declared the result had declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1), 2019 on 1 July.
