SSC CGL Registration 2019-20: Staff Selection Commission combined graduate level 2019-2020 online registration to end on 25 Nov

SSC CGL Registration 2019-20| Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined graduate level (CGL) 2019-2020 online registration will end on 25 November 2019. Candidates can apply for SSC CGL 2019-20 recruitment through the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to check their respective eligibility criteria as stated by SSC before applying. If any candidate is found outside the eligibility criteria during the verification, they will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Eligibility criteria:

SSC will be considering five age groups (18 to 27 years, 20 to 27 years, 20 to 30 years, 30 to 32 years and up to 32 years; age limit as of 1 January 2020) to fill up vacancies in various governmental departments and organisations for Group B and Group C officers.

How to apply for SSC CGL Registration 2019-20:

Step 1: Visit SSC's registration page – ssc.nic.in/Registration/Home

Step 2: Fill in the required details and register

Step 3: Then click on the 'Apply' tab on the homepage

Step 4: Click on the 'Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 Apply' option and complete their application process

The SSC is a Government of India organisation which recruits staff for various posts in the different ministries and departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. Its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

