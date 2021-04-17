SSC CGL exam 2018 final marks declared; check official website ssc.nic.in
The final marks of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2018 have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on 16 April. In an official notification, the commission informed the candidates that the final marks have been released on its website ssc.nic.in. Previously, the commission had declared the final result on 1 April.
Candidates can check their marks from 16-30 April. Here are the steps that students can follow to view and download their marks:
Step 1: Visit the website https://ssc.nic.in/Portal/GetMarksStatus
Step 2: In order to log in, enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth and email ID or mobile number, and examination name. Click on ‘Submit’
Step 3: On the new page, the final marks will be visible. Download this page
Step 4: Take a print out and keep it safely for future reference
The exam will fill as many as 12,929 Group B and C posts in various departments. The application process started on 5 May, 2018 and ended on 4 June, 2018, as noted by Hindustan Times.
There were three examinations for SSC CGL 2018. From 4-19 June, 2019, the candidates gave the Tier I examination. The tier II test was given by applicants who cleared tier I exam. Tier II was conducted from 11-13 September, 2019. Finally, the Tier III paper was conducted on 29 December, 2019.
After these exams, a skill test, and document verification were also conducted by the commission.
