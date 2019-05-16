SSC CGL Admit Card 2019: Staff Selection Commission released region-wise admit card for CGL Tier-I, check ssc.nic.in for details

SSC CGL Admit Card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card 2018-2019 for SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam (SSC CGL) Tier-I for different regions.

The SSC Commission has released the admit card region-wise.

Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (The Tier I) 2018 is scheduled to be held from 4 June to 12 June 2019.

Steps to download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2018-2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link at the top on the homepage.

Step 3: On a new page that opens, click on the link of your respective SSC region

Step 4: A new log-in page will open. Enter your credentials like date of birth and registration number.

Step 5: Hit ‘Submit’

Step 6: Once your admit card appears, download it from a relevant link and take a print out for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 will be a computer based exam conducted across the country.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Exam to recruit candidates for Grade “B” and Grade “C” category posts in various government ministries, departments, and offices.

