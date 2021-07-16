SSC CGL 2020: Exam to be conducted from 13 to 24 August for over 7,000 vacancies
The commission has earlier informed that candidates using any unfair means or practice during the examination will be debarred or disqualified from all exams of SSC for 7 years
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 recruitment exam. The examination is scheduled to take place from 13 to 24 August.
Aspirants should note that selection will be done through four levels of exams. Candidates who qualify the first exam, will then be shortlisted for the other three examinations. The admit card for the SSC CGL exam is likely to be released this month.
This recruitment drive aims at filling a total of 7,035 vacancies for various Group “B" and Group “C" posts. The vacancies are available in the Government of India’s various Ministries or Departments and Organisations.
As per the vacancy list, there are 2,891 vacancies for general category candidates and 1,046 vacancies for applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste. While a total of 510, 1,858, and 730 vacancies are for aspirants from Scheduled Tribes, BOC, and EWS categories, respectively.
Complete list of SSC CGL vacancies
The SSC CGL exam is held for recruitment to various subordinate services including the following:
- Assistants in Ministries or Departments, Attached and Subordinate office of the Government of India
- Inspectors of Central Excise and Customs
- Inspectors of Income Tax
- Preventive Officers in Customs
- Examiner in Customs
- Sub-Inspectors in Central Bureau of Narcotics and CBI
- Assistant Enforcement Officer in the Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue
- Divisional Accountant, Junior Accountant, Auditor, and UDCs in different offices of Government of India
- Auditor Offices under C&AG, CGDA, CGA, and others
- Accountant and Junior Accountant
- Tax Assistant in CBDT and CBEC
- Compiler in Registrar General of India
