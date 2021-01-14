SSC CGL 2020: Commission says no extension for last date of applications; check details here

The posts for which the recruitment drive is conducted are: Assistant audit officer, assistant accounts officer, inspector, sub-inspector, upper division clerk, and tax assistant

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released a notification regarding Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020.

As per the official notification, the commission will not extend the last date to submit the online applications for CGL exam 2020. Candidates have been advised to fill up the application forms at the earliest and not wait till the last date.

"No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted," the Staff Selection Commission has mentioned in its notice.

As per The Times of India, the online application process for CGL exam 2020 commenced on 29 December and will continue till 31 February. Candidates can make application fee payments till 2 February.

As per Hindustan Times, there are a total of 32 posts for which the vacancies will be notified later. The SSC CGL 2020 exam will be held from 29 May to 7 June.

The posts for which the recruitment drive is conducted are: Assistant audit officer, assistant accounts officer, inspector, sub-inspector, upper division clerk, and tax assistant.

The lower age limit for the posts is 18 years, while the upper age limit is 32 years. However, the various posts have differing age limit criteria.

In a separate notification CGL has mentioned that categories of disabled persons as specified under 'The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016' who are eligible for the Post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

As per the notification, these include Locomotor Disability (OA, OL, OAL, BL) including leprosy cured, cerebral palsy, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy, blind and low vision, deaf and hard of hearing (HH), specific learning disability and multiple disabilities except deaf-blindness.