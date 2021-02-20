SSC CGL 2019: Staff Selection Commission declares results for Tier 2 exam on ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have not qualified in the Tier 2 exam won't be eligible for Tier 3 (Descriptive Paper) exam, and won't be considered for the selection process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-2 2019 on its official website on Friday. Applicants that had appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 exam 2019 can check their results on ssc.nic.in.

The CGL Tier-II computer-based examination 2019 was conducted from 15 November to 18 November 2020, while the CGL Tier-III, Descriptive Paper was held on 22 November 2020, which was conducted at various centres across the country.

Candidates who haven't qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and won't be considered for the further selection process.

Candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, based on aggregate performance in Tier-I and Tier-II examination for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).

Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Assistant Audit Officer (AAO), and Statistical Investigator- Grade-II in list 1, list 2, and list 3.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates in the Tier-II exam will be uploaded on the website of the Commission along with the marks of the Tier-III exam after declaration of result of Tier-III (Descriptive Paper).

Commission short-listed the candidates for the next stage who have scored minimum marks in each paper of Tier-II. While the unreserved candidates need a minimum of 30 per cent, the cut-off is 25 per cent for OBC and EWS, and 20 per cent for others.

SSC CGL Tier-2 results have three lists that include the name of the candidate along with the code used for the category along with the roll number.

To check SSC CGL Tier-2 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website by typing ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Once the website is accessed go to the results section on the homepage and click on the link to check the results

Step 3: Users can see the SSC CGL Tier-2 results in a pdf format displayed on the screen

Step 4: Users can also download the results on the desktop and take a printout for future use