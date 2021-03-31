SSC CGL 2018 final result to be declared today; check scorecard at ssc.nic.in
The recruitment drive has been organised to fill a total of 11, 271 vacancies, according to a report
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2018 final result on Wednesday, 31 March. You can access the result on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their scorecard with the help of roll number and registration number.
The Commission organised the Tier I, Tier II and Tier III exams in the month of June, September and December 2019, respectively. In order to qualify for the exams, candidates need to clear all three stages.
The registration process for the SSC CGL 2018 started on 5 May, 2018. The last date to fill up the forms was 4 June, 2018.
Steps:
Step 1: On the search bar, enter the name of the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in
Step 2:Now, the homepage will appear
Step 3: Look for ‘SSC CGL Final Result 2018’ active link and click on it
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 5: Congratulations! SSC CGL 2018 Result will show up and take a print out
