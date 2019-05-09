SSC CGL 2017 Exam Paper Leak Case: SC lifts stay on results, asks Staff Selection Commission to release scores soon

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the result of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam conducted in 2017. After a considerable delay, candidates can finally expect the result soon.

There were huge protests after the papers of the CGL exams held last year were allegedly leaked. The court had directed a stay order on the SSC results for recruitment exams after the alleged leak.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justice SA Bobde and Justice NV Ramana.

Last month, the top court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a detailed status report on the investigation into the case.

On 14 March, 2018, the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the test.

On 42 February, 2018, the commission had issued a notice saying that due to "technical reasons", the exams held on 21 February would be re-conducted on 9 March.

With inputs from ANI

