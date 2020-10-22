SSC announces junior engineer, stenographer and JHT final results dates; visit ssc.nic.in for details

The SSC MTS 2019 Paper 2 result will be declared the first among these exams, and candidates are most likely to get the results on 31 October

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative dates of result declaration for several recruitment exams. Candidates who appeared in these exams are advised to go through the tentative schedule published on the official site of the commission at ssc.nic.in.

These exams include tests for the recruitment of junior engineer (civil, electrical, mechanical and quantity surveying and contracts) examination 2018 (final result); multi tasking (non-technical) staff examination 2019 (Paper-II); junior translator, junior Hindi translator, senior Hindi translator, Hindi pradhyapak examination 2019 (final result); and stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ examination 2018 (final result).

A report by Hindustan Times cited an official status report of results released by the SSC on the website on 20 October, to state that the SSC MTS 2019 Paper 2 result will be declared the first among these exams, and candidates are most likely to get the results on 31 October.

The final results of junior translator, junior Hindi translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak examination 2019, will be declared on 13 November this year. This will be followed by the declaration of the SSC Junior Engineer 2018 final result and SSC Stenographer 2018 final result. The results for both these exams will be declared on 30 November.

Follow these steps to view the SSC recruitment exam results once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link in response to the examination that you appeared for

Step 3: The PDF list containing the name or roll number of the candidates will appear on screen

Step 4: View, download or take a print out of the file for future use

As these dates are tentative, one must note that the commission can change the final date for result at any given time. These dates have been assigned after the earlier result declaration dates got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reported The Indian Express.