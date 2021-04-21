SSC announces Delhi Police Sub Inspector, CAPF CISF 2018 result on ssc.nic.in

This year, a total of 2,557 aspirants have qualified for the exam - 2,299 males and 258 females

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the result of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 2018. Those who have appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website - ssc.nic.in.

This year, a total of 2,557 aspirants have qualified for the exam. Out of these, 2,299 are males and 258 females. The shortlisted candidates had then appeared for the documents verification. Finally, 161 females and 1,272 males have been selected.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the results:

1. Visit ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, check the ‘Latest News’ section

3. Click on the result notification

4. The result will be displayed on the scree. Check and download it

5. Take a print out if necessary,

Applicants can check the result directly from here

The selected candidates have been finally allocated as per the merit to the following posts:

A - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

B - Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)

D - Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

E - Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)

F - Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

As per the notification, some candidatures have been kept as provisional by the concerned Regional Offices. Such candidates are included in the final selection list. The eligibility of these candidates will be checked at the time of the nomination.

SSC has advised that if a selected candidate does not receive any correspondence from the commission or the concerned department within one year of the declaration of the result, he/she must bring it to the notice immediately thereafter.