A total of 1,272 male candidates and 161 female candidates have been selected after all stages of the recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and Assistant Sub Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) examination 2018.

A total of 1,272 male candidates and 161 female candidates have been selected after all stages of the recruitment. As per the notification, they have been allocated to the following posts:

A - Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

B - Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF)

C - Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

D - Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF)

E - Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

-Visit the official website https://ssc.nic.in/

-On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ notification

-The result will be displayed on the screen. Check it

-Save a copy. If required, take a printout for future reference

Alternatively, this direct link can be used to check the scorecard.

The final result list contains the Roll Numbers who have been selected provisionally by the concerned Regional Offices of the commission.The eligibility of these candidates will be checked at the time of the nomination.

Candidates can report any discrepancy regarding their selection or non-selection or allocation of the post within one month of the release of the result.

The commission had selected 2,557 candidates initially (258 females and 2,299 males) on the basis of the written, physical test, and medical examination. They were subsequently called for the document verification round.

The result of the departmental vacancies of Delhi Police has not been processed by the commission. It will be declared by Delhi Police soon.