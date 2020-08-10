SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: MHA opens online application portal for 1,522 posts at ssbrectt.gov.in

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: The application was released on 28 July and the last date to apply is within 30 days from the release date of the notification.

SSB Constable Recruitment 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs has released online recruitment notification to 1,522 posts of Constable in various departments. Candidates can apply on the SSB recruitment website — ssbrectt.gov.in.

Of the total vacancies, 574 posts are for constable (driver), 258 Constable (Cook), 161 Constable (Veterinary), 120 Constable (Washerman), 117 Constable (Safaiwala), 113 Constable (Water Carrier), 87 Constable (Barber), 21 Constable (Laboratory Assistant).

There are also 20 posts each for Constable (Tailor) and Constable (Cobbler), 12 Constable (Painter), 9 Constable (Gardener), 5 Constable (Ayah), 3 Constable (Carpenter) and one each for Constable (Plumber) and Constable (Waiter).

According to a report by Careers 360, candidates selected for the posts will be paid as per Level-3 (Pay Matrix Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100) as per the 7th CPC. Candidates of Indian/Nepal/Bhutan nationality between the age of 18 to 27 years can apply for the posts.

Applicants should have passed matriculation, or Class 10, from a recognised board.

A report by Jagran Josh says that candidates belonging to general, EWS, OBC category will have to pay application fee of Rs 100.

Application fee will not be charged for SC, ST, ex-servicemen and female candidates.

To check other details about the SSB recruitment 2020, candidates can click here.

How to fill the application form:

Step 1: Go to the website — ssbrectt.gov.in/application_form.aspx

Step 2: Fill all the details to complete the online application form

Step 3: Upload all the relevant documents including photograph and signature

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit