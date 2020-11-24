SSB Assistant Sub-Inspector Stenographer admit card released at applyssb.com, exam on 6 December

According to reports, there are 54 vacancies of ASI (Stenographer) in the Sashastra Seema Bal

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Assistant Sub Inspector (stenographer) admit card 2020 has been released. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment exam can download the hall ticket from the official website of SSB - applyssb.com.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, SSB will conduct the Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) written examination on 6 December.

Through the recruitment process, SSB is aiming to fill 181 vacant posts including SI staff nurse, ASI Pharmacist, ASI operation theatre technician, ASI dental technician, ASI Radiographer, ASI stenographer and Head Constable (min).

A report by Jagran Josh said that there are 54 vacancies of ASI (Stenographer) in the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Here's how to download SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) admit card 2020:

Go to the official website of - applyssb.com. Go to the home page. Enter registration number and password and download the call letter. Here's the direct link to download SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) admit card.

The Jagran Josh report said that SSB ASI (stenographer) written exam will comprise of two papers.

The first paper will have 100 multiple objective type questions on General Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Quantitative aptitude, General English / General Hindi and General Reasoning. Each question will be of one mark and candidates will get two hours to complete the paper.

Those who qualify the first paper will be eligible for taking the second paper exam which will be of descriptive type. It will have one essay writing, precis writing, letter writing and one comprehension. Each will comprise of 25 marks.

Candidates qualifying in both the papers will be called for the skill test.