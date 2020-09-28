SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020: Applications for 3,753 vacancies open; apply on ssa.assam.gov.in by 11 Oct

SSA Assam Teacher Recruitment 2020 | Candidates who have qualified Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) are eligible to apply for the post

The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Assam released a recruitment notification to fill 3,753 vacancies of assistant teachers. Candidates who have qualified Assam Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) are eligible to apply for these vacant posts. Interested candidates will have to apply online at ssa.assam.gov.in by 11 October.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, of the total vacancies, 2,966 posts are for Lower Primary Teachers Recruitment, 548 for Upper Primary (Social Science) Teachers, and 239 for Upper Primary (Maths and Science).

A separate merit list will be released for each district and the selection of the candidates will be strictly on the basis of merit following procedures as per government norms.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates applying for the post of Lower Primary Teachers should have B.El.Ed/ Diploma (Elementary Education (Special Education))/ B.Ed.

Those applying for Upper Primary (Social Science) teacher post should have a degree with Assam Diploma (Elementary Education)/ B.Ed/ B.Ed (Special Education).

Candidates applying for Upper Primary (Maths & Science) teachers should hold B.Sc/ M.Sc with Assam UP-TET & Diploma (Elementary Education)/ B.Ed/ B.Ed (Special Education).

Candidates applying for the posts should be minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years. Those upper age limit of OBC/MOBC candidates is 43 years and those from SC/ST(P)/ST(H) is 45 years.

The upper age limit of those belonging to the PwD category is 50 years. The age will be calculated as on 1 January 2020.

For further details of Assam assistant teacher recruitment, candidates can click here.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads ‘Teachers Engagement’

Step 3: Press on apply online and register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the application form correctly and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit.

Click here for the direct link to apply