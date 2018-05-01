SRMJEEE result 2018 for BTech declared: Check grades, merit list on srmuniv.ac.in

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has announced the results of the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) on the university's official website srmuniv.ac.in.

According to News18, SRM University had organised the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination 2018 for BTech from 16 to 30 April for aspirants seeking admission to engineering courses offered at SRM institutions in Andhra Pradesh-Amravati, SRM Delhi-NCR Sonepat and SRM IST.

Students can use the following steps to check their results:

- Visit the university's official website srmuniv.ac.in.

- Click on the 'SRMJEEE (B.Tech) 2018- Results' section on the top right.

- Enter your name, roll number and date of birth and press submit.

- Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Indian Express reported that students who have attempted the exam will also receive their results on their registered email id and registered mobile number. The results they get will also contain additional details such as total marks, section-wise marks, and All India ranks.

According to the Times of India, the university will publish a merit list on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the SRMJEEE examination. The report adds that qualified students will now appear for counselling. Those who have cleared the exams will be issued a counselling letter.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (formerly known as SRM University) is one of the top ranking universities in India with over 38,000 students and more than 2,600 faculty members across all the campuses, offering undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programs in engineering, management, medicine and health sciences, and science and humanities.