SRM Institute cancels B.Tech entrance exam 2020, admissions to be based on Class 12 scores

In addition to pre-university exams, JEE Main and SAT scores will also be considered for admission to the B.Tech course

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has canceled the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE ) for the 2020-21 academic session due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SRM issued a notice on its official website, stating that considering the "pandemic situation and to keep the student community safe, the SRMJEEE B.Tech 2020 stands canceled."

According to a report in The Times of India, the examination was scheduled to be held in 127 cities in India and five overseas centres - Doha, Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat and Kuwait.

The insititute on its website said that admissions for B.Tech for the year 2020 will be based on marks obtained by candidates in their Class 12/ pre-university/ equivalent marks in physics, chemistry, maths/biology.

A report by NDTV mentions that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) marks will also be considered for admission to B.Tech admission in SRM.

Forms for providing the scores are available on the university website www.srmist.edu.in.

The report adds that candidates who have already registered for SRMJEEE 2020 can update and complete their application forms, while students whose Class XII board results are yet to be declared can upload as and when they are released.

The revised admission process will be applicable across all campuses including Kattankulathur, Ramapuram, Vadapalani and NCR New Delhi. It will be also available in SRM University, AP – Andhra Pradesh; SRM University Haryana, Sonepat; and SRM University Sikkim, the report states.

"SRMIST will continue to award a wide range of scholarships for deserving candidates including the ones who scored high in JEE Main and SAT examinations, on joining. However, the SRMJEEE rank based scholarships will not be available," said the notice on the website

As per a report by The News Minute, the exam was originally scheduled to be held from 30 July to 4 August. Classes are supposed to start from September, based on government norms and rules at that point in time.

The report said that clarifications on doubts can be obtained by calling the helpdesk at +91 (044) 27455510, 47437500 from Monday to Saturday (except public holidays) from 8.30 am to 6 pm. Students can get their doubts addressed through email at admissions.india@srmist.edu.in as well.