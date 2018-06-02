Srinagar violence: Clashes break-out at funeral procession of Nowhatta youth run over by CRPF vehicle

Srinagar: Clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Srinagar on Saturday as the youth, who was killed after being allegedly run over by a CRPF vehicle, was laid to rest.

Hundreds of people took part in the last rites of Kaiser Bhat (21), a resident of Fateh Kadal area of the city, who succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital here after he and another youth were allegedly run over by a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle during protests in Nowhatta area on Friday.

As Bhat's funeral possession was on way to Eidgah, security forces tried to stop the procession at Fatehkadal, leading to clashes, a police official said. He said the protestors resorted to stone-pelting and the security forces fired dozens of tear-smoke shells and pellets to chase them away.

Few of the protestors have received minor injuries. Some of the mourners then took Bhat's body to Eidgah where he was buried, the official said. Clashes were going on at some places in the old city when last reports came in, he added.