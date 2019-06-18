Srinagar SSP Haseeb Mughal breaks down as he carries son of cop killed in Anantnag terror attack during wreath-laying ceremony

Srinagar: A senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer breaks down as he carries son of slain jawan Arshad Khan during wreath-laying ceremony.

Pictures of a senior police officer breaking down at the wreath-laying ceremony of a Jammu and Kashmir policeman killed after a terrorist attack went viral on social media.

Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Dr M Haseeb Mughal broke down as he carried the son of slain jawan SHO Anantnag Arshad Khan in his lap during his wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar on Monday.

Khan was injured in Anantnag terror attack on 12 June and succumbed to injuries on Sunday. Forty-year-old Khan was flown to the national capital after his condition deteriorated but doctors here could not save his life.

Five CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and three others were injured when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Terrorists carried out a stand-off firing attack at KP Road in Anantnag about 4:50 pm on Wednesday.

Among those martyred are ASI Ramesh Kumar (Jhajjar, Haryana), ASI Nirod Sarma (Nalbari, Assam), CT Satendra Kumar (Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh), CT Mahesh Kumar Kushwaha (Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh) and CT Sandeep Yadav (Dewas, Madhya Pradesh).

