Srinagar, higher reaches of Kashmir receive season's first snowfall; two flights from Sheikh Ul-Alam Airport diverted, several others delayed

Srinagar: Snowfall was witnessed in Srinagar on Thursday, while the higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Sonmarg tourist resorts, received the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday while the plains were lashed by rain, bringing down the mercury by more than 10 degrees.

Due to the snowfall, two flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport, while other flights were delayed due to congestion, ANI reported.

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar received snowfall today; visuals from around Lal Chowk area. pic.twitter.com/pmdP3hDUQk — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

"Snowfall was witnessed in higher reaches of Kashmir valley including Gulmarg and Sonamarg in the wee hours today (Wednesday) while the city and other plains were lashed by rainfall," an official of the MET department told PTI.

This was the first snowfall in the inhabited areas of the Valley. The change in weather, which usually bring with it the prospect of increased tourists, has locals hoping that prevailing situation in the Valley remains normal in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

"We do not know if the tourists will come to Kashmir this winter, although indications are that we will receive plenty of snow this season," Basharat Ahmad, a travel agent, told PTI.

Srinagar Airport Official: Due to snowfall at Srinagar Airport, two flights have been cancelled as of now. Other flights are delayed due to congestion. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

The IMD has forecast that Srinagar will witness a maximum temperature of 10° Celsius and a minimum temperature of 5° Celsius on Thursday.

The winter chill has set in early this year in Kashmir as the maximum temperature during the last couple of days has settled a couple of degrees below normal for this time of the season, he added.

