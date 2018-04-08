Sri Lankan Navy chases away 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen, snaps fishing nets of 20 boats near Katchatheevu

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Over 2,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away and nets of around 20 boats snapped by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said on Sunday.

The fishermen from Rameswaram town had ventured into sea in 434 boats and were fishing off Katchatheevu islet on Saturday night when the Sri Lankan naval personnel reached the spot and snapped the fishing nets of 20 boats before chasing them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja alleged.

Following the incident, all of them returned to shore without a catch, he said.

On 3 March, more than 2,500 fisherfolks from here were allegedly chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu.