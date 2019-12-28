Sri Lanka Navy arrests 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen near island nation's coast; authorities lodge them in Jaffna's Kangesanthurai

Rameswaram: Thirteen fishermen from Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu, fishing at Nedunthivu near a coast in Sri Lanka, were arrested by the navy of the island nation on Saturday.

The naval personnel made the arrest on the charge of fishing in foreign waters.

According to the assistant director of fisheries, Kumaresan, the Lankan naval men took the fishermen and their three mechanised boats and lodged them in Kangesanthurai in Jaffna.

