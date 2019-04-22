Sri Lanka blasts: Four JDS workers touring Colombo killed, confirms HD Kumaraswamy; three others missing

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday confirmed that four Janata Dal (Secular) leaders from Karnataka are among the five Indians killed in the string of explosions that took place in Roman Catholic churches and five-star hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy said that the four deceased party workers were part of a seven-member team of JD(S) workers from Karnataka who were present in the island nation on the day of the attack.

I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the #colombo attacks. Out of the seven missing after the #TerrorAttack, four have been declared dead. Their names are

- Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh

- K M Lakshminarayan

- M Rangappa

- KG Hanumantharayappa — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 22, 2019

The three other party leaders who are missing have been identified as H ShivuKumar, A Maregowda and H Puttaraju. "The chief secretary's office is in constant touch with the resident commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, and the families of the victims and the missing persons for further information on them," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Earlier in the morning, the Indian High Commission in Colombo confirmed the deaths of two Indian individuals from the blasts. They have been identified as Hanumantharayappa and Rangappa.

@SushmaSwaraj

We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:

- K G Hanumantharayappa

-M Rangappa. — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 22, 2019

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had identified three other Indians killed in the explosions as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

"Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

A sixth name — PS Rasina, a Kerala resident was provided by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan but, neither Swaraj nor the Indian high commission have corroborated this as yet.

At least 290 people, including three Danes, a Japanese citizen, two Chinese nationals, and the five Indians were killed in the blasts in the worst violence to hit the island nation since the civil war that ended a decade ago. The powerful blasts — six in quick succession on Easter Sunday morning and then two more hours later — wounded around 500 people and left the country grieving.

