SPPU to conduct online, Multiple Choice Questions-based exams for all degree students in March

First and second-year students will have question papers of 50 marks. Final year students will attempt papers of 70 marks, which includes a 20 mark descrptive answer format

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to conduct the semester exams in online mode for all degree students. The question paper will carry multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

This decision was taken in a special Board of Examinations (BoE) meeting that was conducted on Tuesday, 9 February.

The first year, second year as well as final year exams are set to be conducted in March, reported Times Now. As many as 6.5 lakh students are expected to sit in the online examinations. The report added that as many as three lakh candidates have registered for the examinations this year till now.

According to a report by the Indian Express, Mahesh Kakade, director, examinations and evaluations and the university, confirmed that exams for second and third-year degree students are expected to begin from 20 March while those for first-year students are expected to begin from 30 March.

According to reports, it was decided in the meeting that both the first and second-year students will be appearing in online tests that will have MCQs. Every paper will be for a total of 50 marks and the exam duration will be for one hour each. The final year examination would be of 70 marks in total. Of this, there will be multiple choice questions for 50 marks and the rest 20 marks will have descriptive, long-answer format questions. The exam will go on for one and a half hours. The rest 30 marks for the final year students are being assessed internally.

The decision to conduct the exams online was taken after the students ran a social media campaign demanding the same. The students were also demanding MCQ format papers.

As per the Indian Express report, earlier the university had conducted an online test but no proctoring was done. This had led to complaints of cheating being raised. Also students had complained of technical glitches. Kakade has assured that all of these complaints will be looked into this time around.