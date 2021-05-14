SPPU Results: Savitribai Phule Pune University declares result for UG/PG courses; check on unipune.ac.in
Savitribai Phule Pune University was established on 10 February, 1949 under the Poona University Act. Around 705 colleges are affiliated with the university.
The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU, has announced the results for its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. It includes Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Bachelors of Education, Masters of Education, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence. The results are also available for final year and semester exams which were held in October last year.
Students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecards:
- Visit http://unipune.ac.in/
- Click on the ‘Students Corner’ in the main menu
- Now, open the ‘Results’ tab
- On the new page, click on the ‘Online Result’ link
- Select the link for the course you want to check the result for
- Click on ‘Go for Result’
- Enter seat number and mother’s name
- Result will appear on the screen
- Take a printout and save a copy
Here’s the direct link: http://results.unipune.ac.in/
The results for Bachelor of Education (Genera) and Masters of Education (General) were announced on 12 May.
Savitribai Phule Pune University was established on 10 February, 1949 under the Poona University Act. Around 705 colleges are affiliated with the university.
also read
Tamil Nadu Election Results: DMK wrests power from AIADMK; MK Stalin set to be CM
The DMK's vote share was 37.7 percent with an impressive performance in regions including southern and northern regions while the AIADMK sliced away 33.4 percent
Bengal Election Results: Counting for 292 seats to begin at 8 am today amid COVID-19 curbs
At least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at 108 counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state
Exit Poll Results 2021 Updates: IndiaToday-MyAxis predicts BJP gain in Bengal, projects 130-156 for TMC
Exit Poll Results 2021 Live Updates: IndiaToday MyAxis predicted 136-160 seats for the saffron party in the 294 member Assembly