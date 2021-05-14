India

SPPU Results: Savitribai Phule Pune University declares result for UG/PG courses; check on unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University was established on 10 February, 1949 under the Poona University Act. Around 705 colleges are affiliated with the university.

FP Trending May 14, 2021 17:44:51 IST
Representational image. Sigmund/Unsplash

The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU, has announced the results for its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. It includes Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Bachelors of Education, Masters of Education, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence. The results are also available for final year and semester exams which were held in October last year.

Students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecards:

  1.       Visit http://unipune.ac.in/
  2.       Click on the ‘Students Corner’ in the main menu
  3.       Now, open the ‘Results’ tab
  4.       On the new page, click on the ‘Online Result’ link
  5.       Select the link for the course you want to check the result for
  6.       Click on ‘Go for Result’
  7.       Enter seat number and mother’s name
  8.       Result will appear on the screen
  9.       Take a printout and save a copy

Here’s the direct link: http://results.unipune.ac.in/

The results for Bachelor of Education (Genera) and Masters of Education (General) were announced on 12 May.

Updated Date: May 14, 2021 17:44:51 IST

