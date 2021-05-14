Savitribai Phule Pune University was established on 10 February, 1949 under the Poona University Act. Around 705 colleges are affiliated with the university.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU, has announced the results for its various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. It includes Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Bachelors of Education, Masters of Education, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence. The results are also available for final year and semester exams which were held in October last year.

Students can follow these simple steps to check their scorecards:

Visit http://unipune.ac.in/ Click on the ‘Students Corner’ in the main menu Now, open the ‘Results’ tab On the new page, click on the ‘Online Result’ link Select the link for the course you want to check the result for Click on ‘Go for Result’ Enter seat number and mother’s name Result will appear on the screen Take a printout and save a copy

Here’s the direct link: http://results.unipune.ac.in/

The results for Bachelor of Education (Genera) and Masters of Education (General) were announced on 12 May.

