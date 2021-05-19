The university has declared the results for various programmes like M.Com, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, and MBA

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses on the official site unipune.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their scorecards by visiting the website.

The university has declared the results for various programmes like M.Com, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, and MBA. Students had appeared for these exams in the month of October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are few simple steps to follow to check the results:

Step 1: Go to the official site unipune.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the result link that is available on the home page

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course link

Step 4: Then candidates will have to enter the login details correctly and click on submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Check it properly and download the page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for further need or reference (if required)

Here’s the direct link to check results.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official site, unipune.ac.in, for more related details or updates.

The SPPU is a collegiate public state university located in Pune, Maharashtra. It was established in 1949 and is currently spread over a 411-acre campus.