SPPU final year exam 2020: Savitribai Phule University to hold written exam for final year students in Oct

Savitribai Phule Pune University will conduct the practical examination between 15 and 25 September in online mode

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be holding all its written examination between 1 and 30 October. The board of examination and evaluation has released a notification on the varsity's official website - unipune.ac.in.

Students will be given both online-offline option for taking the exams. For online exam, students will have to write the paper from their home and for offline exam they will have to appear at the designated exam centres.

According to Indian Express, the option forms are available on the University's website. Students can access it through their login ID and indicate their preference by 13 September.

The SPPU decision to hold the final year exams comes after the Supreme Court of India on 28 August issued an order stating that final-year degree exams should be conducted across the country as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

The exam is likely to have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and students will get consolidated time of one hour to finish the paper. The total marks of the exam is likely to be around 50.

Board of Examination and Evaluation Director Mahesh Kakade saying that the final year practical/ oral exams will be held via Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Webex, telephone, among others. Colleges have been asked to keep a recording of these exams.

After the exam concludes, the colleges will be required to submit the marks of each student in the university's internal marks web portal by 5 October.

The backlog exams for final year students will be conducted from 1 to 9 October.