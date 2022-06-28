Candidates can apply for the programmes till 12 July 2022. However, the last date of the application process with a late fee is 17 July 2022.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the online application process for various undergraduate, post-graduate and diploma or certificate courses for the academic year 2022-23. Interested and eligible candidates who are willing to join SPPU can register themselves online through the official website of SPPU which is unipune.ac.in.

Candidates can apply for the programmes till 12 July 2022. However, the last date of the application process with a late fee is 17 July 2022. Aspirants will have to clear the entrance examination to qualify for getting admission. The university has issued the examination schedule of the entrance tests for different programmes on their official site.

Here is the SPPU Entrance Exam Schedule.

As per the official notification, the admit card or hall ticket will be released five days before the examination process. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website by using their Login IDs and Passwords. They will require to carry the admit card to get entry to the examination hall at the time of the test.

Direct link to apply.

Candidates will be shortlisted for each course based on their performances in the entrance examination. The aspirants are instructed to read the official release carefully for the detailed information regarding the courses offered, intake capacity, eligibility criteria etc.

Read the official notifications here:

For UG and PG courses.

For Diploma and Certificate courses.

Application Fee:

General candidates need to pay Rs 600 as the application fee and Rs 750 as the late fee. Candidates from the reserved categories are required to pay the application fee of Rs 400 and the late fee of Rs 550.

Steps to follow while applying for SPPU Entrance Examination 2022:

Go to the official site of Pune University, unipune.ac.in.

Create an account under the ‘Registration’ tab.

Complete the Login process and apply for the desired course.

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form and take out a copy for future reference.

