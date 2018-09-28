SPO posted at residence of PDP MLA in Srinagar flees with several rifles, alert sounded across Kashmir

Srinagar: A special police officer (SPO), posted at the residence of a PDP MLA at Jawahar Nagar in the city, fled with several rifles on Friday, police said.

SPO Adil Bashir went missing, along with ten weapons, from the guard room at the residence of PDP MLA from Wachi constituency Aijaz Ahmad Mir, officials said.

The SPO, who hails from the militancy-hit Shopian district of south Kashmir, has taken away ten weapons — five AK-47 rifles, four INSAS rifles and a pistol.

An alert has been sounded across Kashmir Valley to track down the deserter, the officials said.