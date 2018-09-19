Spiritual guru Jaggi Vasudev's interaction with FTII students cancelled, administration had raised 'informal' complaint against it

Pune: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's visit to the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) here has been cancelled, a senior official said Tuesday.

The FTII Students' Association said that it had expressed reservations about the event "informally". "Sadhguru's interaction with students was scheduled on the evening on 19 September, however, the program is not happening now," said Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII. He did not give any reasons for the cancellation.

Isha Foundation of Vasudev also said in a statement that as"final confirmation of the event Youth and Truth at FTII did not happen in time, Sadhguru's schedule got committed to other engagements." Robin Joy, president of the FTII Students' Association, said it had not taken any objection to Vasudev's program "formally". "We did not make any formal communication with the

FTII administration, however, we did raise concerns about the event informally as there are already some academic issues and the event is not relevant to the academics of FTII," he said