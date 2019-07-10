SpiceJet technician dies in freak accident at Kolkata airport; body removed by fire brigade

A SpiceJet technician lost his life after getting stuck in the main landing gear door while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

His body was removed from landing gear with the help of the fire brigade. The incident took place at around 1.45 am.

"The technician was carrying out maintenance on the landing gear of the Bombardier Q400 plane when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck there," an official at Kolkata airport told PTI.

SpiceJet's response to the incident is awaited.

A complaint on "unnatural death" was filed at Airport police station and a police team has visited the spot where the accident happened, a senior officer. "Forensic experts will now collect evidence," he added.

"Our officers have reached the spot. We are talking to other staffers of the airline who were present there. We are trying to understand whether it was a technical glitch or the result of someone's callousness," the officer said.

In December 2015, an Air India technician was killed in a freak accident in Mumbai.

With inputs from agencies

