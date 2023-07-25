The DGCA has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime, the aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

The airline, which has been facing multiple headwinds, was placed under enhanced surveillance recently.

“Spicejet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA after 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations on Spice Boeing 737 and Q-400 fleet; wherein a total of 23 aircraft were inspected and 95 observations were made by the DGCA teams,” said the regulator in a statement.

According to PTI, citing a senior DGCA official, the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance.

The findings were of routine nature and were not considered significant by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA,” the official said.

On 11 July, PTI had reported about DGCA placing SpiceJet under the enhanced surveillance regime and on that day, the airline refuted any such development.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson had said, “the information is absolutely incorrect and is strongly denied”.

No such communication has been received by the airline from the DGCA, the spokesperson had said in a statement on 11 July.

With inputs from agencies