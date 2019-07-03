SpiceJet brings Monsoon sale, offers domestic air tickets starting at Rs 888, international fares begin at Rs 3,499; offer valid till 6 July

SpiceJet, an Indian budget airline, will be offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 888 and international tickets at Rs 3,499 under its 'Monsoon Sale' scheme.

The air carrier mentioned on its website that the offer will be closed for booking on 6 July and is valid till 25 September.

It is raining discounts with SpiceJet’s Monsoon Sale! Domestic fares starting at Rs 888/- and international fares starting at Rs 3499/-. Rush to https://t.co/PykmFjYcix or get the SpiceJet mobile app now, and book that long-awaited getaway! Sale closes 6th July, 2019. T&C Apply. pic.twitter.com/ssBBqYo5Nh — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 1, 2019

There is limited inventory and it is available on first-come, first- served basis only, SpiceJet said on its website.

SpiceJet's 'Monsoon Sale' offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels. Booking on Spicejet.com will give travellers a range of exclusive offers including 25 percent off on meals, seats and SpiceMax.

"The discount will be applicable on one-way fares only. This offer can't be combined with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings," noted SpiceJet.

Earlier, SpiceJet had added a new Boeing 737 aircraft to its fleet, taking its total strength to 100 aircraft, News18 reported.

After Air India, IndiGo, and Jet Airways, SpiceJet is the fourth domestic airline to have 100 aircraft in its fleet. Its fleet now comprises of 68 Boeing 737s, 30 Bombardier Q-400s and two Boeing 737 freighter aircraft.

The airline operates 575 average daily flights to 62 destinations - 53 domestic and nine international. The carrier has recently added 23 planes and over 100 new flights.

