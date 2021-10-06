SpiceJet air hostess grooves to 'Urvashi' song in an empty flight; leaves social media users impressed

Identified as Uma Meenakshi, the SpiceJet air hostess can be seen dressed in a black and red uniform as she dances to the 90s hit track aboard an empty flight

Days after an IndiGo air hostess went viral for dancing on Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe on an empty flight, another video of a SpiceJet air hostess grooving to musician AR Rahman’s Urvashi song is now breaking the internet.

Identified as Uma Meenakshi, the SpiceJet air hostess can be seen dressed in a black and red uniform as she dances to the 90s hit track. Taking advantage of an empty flight, Uma showcased her talent by putting on a spirited and confident dance performance with amazing expressions. Meanwhile, the video seems to be recorded by one of her cabin crew colleagues.

Taking to her social media account, Uma captioned the video as, “Take it easy”.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video is grabbing a lot of attention and has garnered more than 5,000 likes already. The thing that stands out in the video is Uma’s killer expressions that have caught everyone’s eye. Currently, Uma has around 68,000 followers on her Instagram profile.

After the video went viral, many commented on it while others dropped fire and heart emojis. Earlier, Uma had danced to Navrai Majhi song from Sridevi’s 2012 movie English Vinglish. Even that had created a good buzz on social media and grabbed all the attention too.

However, this is not the first time when a young woman has shared videos of herself dancing to Urvashi song, there are numerous videos that have gone viral.

For the unversed, the song Urvashi Urvashi is sung by Rahman and was a part of renowned director Shankar's Tamil film titled Kadhalan which was released in 1994. In the movie, the song featured actor Prabhudeva dancing on the streets of Chennai.