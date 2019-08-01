Speeding train runs over railway engineer between Kalyan and Thakurli stations near Mumbai

A senior engineer of Central Railway died on Wednesday after being run over by a speeding suburban train on a bridge between Kalyan and Thakurli stations in Thane while carrying out routine train inspection.

"Vimal Kumar Rai, additional divisional engineer, was knocked down by the train this evening. The 45-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," Railway officials had said.

The mishap occurred around 4.45 pm near Kalyan when Rai along with a group of workers was inspecting power supply line on the Patri Pool bridge.

The engineer was walking on the tracks when a local train coming from behind knocked him down.

Though he was alerted by his colleagues, the train was too close for him to jump away from the tracks. He was hit on the head, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Rai was taken to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of accidental death.

Mumbai Mirror quoted senior police inspector of Kalyan GRP, AS Bartakke as saying, "Though it’s a clear case of accidental death, we are still questioning eyewitnesses to understand how the accident happened. However, the motorman’s statement will shed more light on it."

According to Railway officials, Rai had coordinated the rescue work at Chamtoli village where the Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express got stranded last week for several hours due to flooding of rail tracks.

With inputs from PTI