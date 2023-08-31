Special session of Parliament from September 18-22, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

The government will hold a ‘Special Session’ of Parliament from September 18-22, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Thursday,

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having 5 sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to have fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” tweets Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.