Special Parliament Session to begin in old building, to move to new Sansad on 19 September

The Special Session of Parliament will begin in the old Parliament Building following which it will be moved to the new building on 19 September.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi last week informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet.

Earlier today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the Special Parliamentary Session was called “without any consultation with other political parties” by the central government.

“None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business,” the letter, dated 6 September, read.

It added, “We most certainly want to participate in the Special Session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.”

