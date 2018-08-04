Special NIA court frames charges against two men for instigating Mumbai youth to join Islamic State

Mumbai: A special court for National Intelligence Agency (NIA) cases in Mumbai framed charges against two men on Friday under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly instigating city youths to join terrorist organisation Islamic State.

In 2016, the NIA arrested Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed, residents of Malvani area in Mumbai, for alleged links with the Islamic State and for trying to indoctrinate several youths and persuade them to join the Islamic State.

The court on Friday framed charges against the two under IPC section 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy) and various sections of the UAPA, the central agency said in a release.

According to the NIA, the two indoctrinated one Ayaz Mohamad in 2015 and persuaded him to get a passport. In October that year, Ayaz went to Kabul from Delhi and allegedly joined the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

They tried to incite many other youths in Malvani area to leave India and join the Islamic State for jihad in West Asia, the NIA alleged.