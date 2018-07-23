You are here:
Speaker Sumitra Majahan to examine notice for a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi moved by BJP members

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 14:00:49 IST

New Delhi: A notice for a privilege motion has been moved against Congress President Rahul Gandhi by some BJP members in the Lok Sabha, which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she will examine.

File image of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. PTI

Four BJP members — Nishikant Dubey, Anurag Thakur, Dushyant Singh and Prahlad Joshi — have submitted the privilege notice against Gandhi accusing him of "misleading" Parliament by making "false" allegations against prime minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As soon as the Question Hour got over, Dubey said a privilege motion has been moved by his party. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks, it only helps in increasing the votes of BJP," he said.

Amid protests by Congress members, Mahajan said "I will look into it and then let you know". The allegations relate to Gandhi's speech during the debate on the no-confidence motion on Friday in which he had raised the issue of a secrecy clause in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. The Congress chief had also accused the Prime Minister of benefiting "one industralist" in the deal.

The BJP has also objected to Gandhi's comments regarding "betrayal" the Indian Army in Doklam, and dubbed them as "unsubstantiated charges".


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 14:00 PM

