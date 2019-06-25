Southwest Monsoon hits Gujarat: Showers reported in southern part of state; IMD predicts heavy rainfall tomorrow

Ahmedabad: The Southwest monsoon on Tuesday entered Gujarat with southern parts of the state receiving showers, a Met department official said. The monsoon, which also arrived in southern Saurashtra, will soon advance to remaining parts of the state, according to Jayant Sarkar, IMD Director in Ahmedabad."Monsoon has made its onset in Gujarat today. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) is passing through the Arabian Sea.

The monsoon has arrived in south Gujarat and southern part of Saurashtra region. It will advance in rest of Gujarat in the near future through further movement," Sarkar said.

Gujarat is expected to receive fairly widespread rains on the first day of the arrival of monsoon while a scattered rainfall is expected in the Gujarat region in the next four days. Saurashtra region will receive isolated rainfall, he said.

The IMD has also issued heavy rainfall warnings for Tuesday (25 June) and Wednesday (26 June) in isolated places in districts of east-central Gujarat and south Gujarat like Dahod, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Dang, and Bharuch.

"Heavy rainfall is likely in isolated places in the districts of east central and south Gujarat in the next two days due to the upper air cyclonic circulation located between 1.5 and 2.1 kilometres over the Gujarat region and adjoining north Maharashtra and west Madhya Pradesh," Sarkar said.

Heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Gujarat region in districts of Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal, and in Kutch district. Showers were also received at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch.

