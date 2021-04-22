Selected candidates will undergo a medical examination before the contract. A teleconference interview will also be conducted for the selection of paramedical staff

The Southern Railway on Wednesday opened the online application process for the Paramedical Staff recruitment.

Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply by visiting the direct links given in the official notification. The last date to apply for the posts is 30 April.

As per the notification, in view of the exigencies related with the COVID-19 Pandemic, Southern Railway, Headquarters immediately requires Para-Medical Personnel for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai (Designated Hospital for managing COVID-19 ) on contract basis for a period up to 30 September.

Below are the vacancy details and direct links:

Nursing Superintendent (83 vacancies): Age limit is 20 to 40

Physiotherapist (1 vacancy): Age limit is 18 to 33

ECG Technician (4 vacancies): Age limit is 18 to 33

Haemodialysis Technician (3 vacancies): Age limit is 20 to 33

Hospital Assistant (48 vacancies): Age limit is 18 to 30

Housekeeping Assistants (Medical) (40 vacancies): Age limit is 18 to 30

Lab Assistant Gr. II ( 9 vacancies): Age limit is 18 to 33

Radiographer (3 vacancies): Age limit is 19 to 33

Candidates, who are proposed to be on contract, should be fit medically else they will not be considered. Applicants who are selected on a contract basis are required to follow the dress code as per administrative requirements.