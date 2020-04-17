Southern Railway recruitment 2020: Vacancies for 197 paramedical staff open in Chennai hospital; apply before 22 April

Southern Railways is accepting online applications for the recruitment of paramedical staff on a contract basis. The vacancies are in the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital in Perambur, Chennai.
"In view of the exigencies related with the COVID-19 pandemic, Southern Railway, Headquarters requires immediately the following paramedical personnel for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai. (designated hospital for managing COVID-19) on contract basis for a period of maximum three months," said a notification.
The recruitment is to fill 197 vacancies, including 110 nursing superintendents, 3 physiotherapists, 2 dieticians, 4 haemodialysis technicians, 2 skilled electronic technicians, 68 (including 20 females) hospital attendants/housekeeping assistants (medical), 4 lab assistants grade-II, 4 radiographers.
Candidates willing to apply for the posts can visit the following registration links and fill up the application form:
- Nursing superintendent
https://forms.gle/HMsDkGixuLfRfW166
- Lab assistants
https://forms.gle/TbV5bzP5tptwdqtSA
- Hospital attendants & housekeeping assistants
https://forms.gle/TeFLLQ9TzPDgyyW7A
- Radiographer
https://forms.gle/9fSqzDu3wLSB1dsh9
- Physiotherapist
https://forms.gle/gMTbYDktWsXfHwM76
- Dietician
https://forms.gle/q8YLQ48wa8PzYXdM9
- Skilled technician
https://forms.gle/CqgqHGf4XQAVTU677
- Haemodialysis technician
https://forms.gle/tJreeCzHaDs8C3mLA
Last date of filling the online application form of is 22 April. As per the notification, candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.
The selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance on the teleconference interview. Date and time of the same will be communicated to applicants on the mobile number mentioned in their application form.
For details on age, educational qualification and experience required for applying for the posts, candidates can visit this link: https://sr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris/uploads/files/1587026928411-Para-Medical-Notification-16042020.pdf
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 19:25:03 IST